E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.70 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.94 ($11.56).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.19 ($11.85) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.11. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.