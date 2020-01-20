Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities researchers at G.Research lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, January 17th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EGBN. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

EGBN stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 310,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 266,149 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

