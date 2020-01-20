easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,352.19 ($17.79).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,466.50 ($19.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,177.52. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders have bought 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 over the last quarter.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

