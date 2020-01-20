EI Group’s (EIG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EI Group (LON:EIG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 252 ($3.31).

LON:EIG opened at GBX 284.20 ($3.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. EI Group has a one year low of GBX 192.20 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 289 ($3.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 274.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01.

EI Group Company Profile

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

