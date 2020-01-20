Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

ELEEF opened at $9.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.