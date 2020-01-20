Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Eltek alerts:

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Eltek has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of -4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.