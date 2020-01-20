Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 957.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

NYSE:ETR opened at $126.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.41 and a 12-month high of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

