Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Entergy (NYSE:ETR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $126.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.27. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.41 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

