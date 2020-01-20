Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

MPC stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,874 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

