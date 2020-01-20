Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Express’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $131.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $96.37 and a 52 week high of $131.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,078 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in American Express by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $42,935,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.