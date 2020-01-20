Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sylogist Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sylogist in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Sylogist alerts:

CVE SYZ opened at C$8.85 on Monday. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$8.63 and a 52 week high of C$14.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.58. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 million and a PE ratio of 16.70.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.