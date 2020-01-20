Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Properties to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $70.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $74.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.306 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

