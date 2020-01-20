Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,750. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

