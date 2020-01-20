Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON EOG opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.41. Europa Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.