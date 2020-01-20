eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $703.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 4.31. eXp World has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.83 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 42.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $154,100.83. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $61,659.78. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,606. Corporate insiders own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in eXp World by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in eXp World by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 33,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in eXp World by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

