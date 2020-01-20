Experian’s (EXPN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXPN. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,384 ($31.36).

Get Experian alerts:

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.86) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,538.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,486.06. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,868 ($24.57) and a one year high of GBX 2,702 ($35.54).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.