Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fanhua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fanhua by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fanhua by 88.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter worth $7,481,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

