Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce sales of $335.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.41 million. Farfetch reported sales of $195.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $974.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $983.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. Farfetch has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $31.60.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

