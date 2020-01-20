Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLY. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In related news, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,078.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Hornik sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $1,935,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,126 shares of company stock valued at $15,216,191 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Fastly has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.