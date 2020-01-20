Financial Analysis: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) versus Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 3 5 2 0 1.90 Cirrus Logic 1 5 3 0 2.22

Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus target price of $64.30, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $61.75, suggesting a potential downside of 26.58%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 34.87% 34.55% 16.10% Cirrus Logic 9.81% 13.04% 10.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Cirrus Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 7.18 $827.49 million $2.43 25.26 Cirrus Logic $1.19 billion 4.10 $89.99 million $2.05 41.03

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic. Maxim Integrated Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Cirrus Logic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

