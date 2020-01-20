Financial Analysis: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) vs. Pico (NASDAQ:PICO)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pico has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Pico shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Pico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Office Properties Income Trust and Pico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67 Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 23.14%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Pico.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Pico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -14.86% -4.29% -1.54% Pico 31.37% 3.88% 3.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Pico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.87 -$21.88 million $7.95 4.31 Pico $13.05 million 15.50 -$3.33 million N/A N/A

Pico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Summary

Pico beats Office Properties Income Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

