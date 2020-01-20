Financial Comparison: Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) and NTT DATA CORP/ADR (NASDAQ:NTDTY)

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) and NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Monotype Imaging and NTT DATA CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging 0 3 0 0 2.00 NTT DATA CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Monotype Imaging currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.49%. Given Monotype Imaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monotype Imaging is more favorable than NTT DATA CORP/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monotype Imaging and NTT DATA CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging $246.74 million 3.32 $12.27 million $0.78 25.44 NTT DATA CORP/ADR $19.52 billion 1.04 $842.54 million $0.60 24.22

NTT DATA CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Monotype Imaging. NTT DATA CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotype Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Monotype Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Monotype Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Monotype Imaging has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monotype Imaging and NTT DATA CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging 10.28% 10.65% 6.98% NTT DATA CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Monotype Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. NTT DATA CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Monotype Imaging pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NTT DATA CORP/ADR pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Monotype Imaging has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Monotype Imaging is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Monotype Imaging beats NTT DATA CORP/ADR on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms. It also provides software technology and type IP solutions that ensure a consistent user experience across digital devices and display applications. The company's solutions enhances the visual expression of the makers of a range of devices, including laser printers, digital copiers and mobile devices, and others, as well as provide a text experience in various software applications and operating systems. It license its design assets and technologies to creative professionals, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and ISVs and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About NTT DATA CORP/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

