First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

