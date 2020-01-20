First National Bank of Omaha Acquires Shares of 3,415 Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,853.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $168.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $179.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several analysts have commented on CASY shares. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.