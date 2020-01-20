First National Bank of Omaha Buys Shares of 2,050 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $505,144,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $85,160,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $50,205,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $104.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $107.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $2,473,250.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

