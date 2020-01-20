First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $95.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.