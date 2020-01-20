First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 25,291 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in FedEx were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 1,109,177 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $159.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.58. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.