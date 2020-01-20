First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

