First National Bank of Omaha Has $360,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $202.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.38 and a 52-week high of $202.95.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

