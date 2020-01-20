First National Bank of Omaha Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $96.51 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

