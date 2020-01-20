First National Bank of Omaha Has $529,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $105.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

