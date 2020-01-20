First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $131.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.89 and a twelve month high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.