First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 1,011 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,262 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 416,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 410,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ANGO shares. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $582.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.