First National Bank of Omaha Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

SPYG opened at $43.94 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

