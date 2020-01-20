First National Bank of Omaha Sells 287 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $158.91 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $120.69 and a 1 year high of $159.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

