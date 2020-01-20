First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,440 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the third quarter valued at about $33,232,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 59.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,210,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,993,000 after buying an additional 1,192,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 11.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,199,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

