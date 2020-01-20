First National Bank of Omaha Sells 6,867 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $69,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

