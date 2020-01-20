First National Bank of Omaha Sells 721 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $47.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

