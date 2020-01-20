Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLTR. UBS Group lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,206.25 ($107.95).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 9,066 ($119.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,071.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total transaction of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.