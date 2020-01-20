Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.84.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

