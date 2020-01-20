Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Forward Air has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 13.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

