FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.95.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FOX has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

