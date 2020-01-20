Franklin Financial Network (FSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. On average, analysts expect Franklin Financial Network to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Financial Network stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. Franklin Financial Network has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $503.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

