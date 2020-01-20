Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €36.10 ($41.98) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.09 ($43.13).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €39.60 ($46.05) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.54.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

