Fulton Financial (FULT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is set to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FULT opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

