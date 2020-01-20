FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BorgWarner Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.25.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

BorgWarner stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,212,000 after buying an additional 824,302 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

