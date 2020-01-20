FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Issued By Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on YRI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

YRI stock opened at C$4.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.47. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.24. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$472.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.