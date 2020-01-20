FY2020 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Haynes International in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.35 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAYN. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $374.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Haynes International news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,851.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $150,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $723,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 958.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haynes International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Haynes International by 76.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Haynes International by 212.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine.

