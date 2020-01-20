FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Decreased by Analyst

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KIM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

KIM stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

