FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Bagri now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $106,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enbridge by 31.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 774,907 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $1,065,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $2,928,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 99.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,084 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

